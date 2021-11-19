Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of eMagin worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth $214,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.25 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Equities analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

