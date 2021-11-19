Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,024 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

