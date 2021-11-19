Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.44 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $21,897.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00218229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

