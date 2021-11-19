Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Hits Market Cap of $3.56 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gem Exchange And Trading alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

