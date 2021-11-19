Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

