Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $$138.50 during midday trading on Friday. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $134.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.48.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.