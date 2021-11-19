GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$65.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$44.41 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$40.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.17.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.