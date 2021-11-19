GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit Sells 155,414 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GAN opened at $11.38 on Friday. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GAN by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after buying an additional 539,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GAN by 384.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

