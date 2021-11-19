Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

