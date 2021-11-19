Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GAMB traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,857. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.