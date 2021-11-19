FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marks and Spencer Group plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

