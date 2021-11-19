FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will earn $4.78 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after buying an additional 526,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after buying an additional 283,584 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.