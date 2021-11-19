FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Lifted by Analyst

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $20.77 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

