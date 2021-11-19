FY2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Reduced by Analyst

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

TSE:UNS opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$928.28 million and a P/E ratio of -55.58. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.