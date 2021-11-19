FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$947.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

