FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $287.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $195.39 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

