FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

