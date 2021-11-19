FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.