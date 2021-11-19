FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Cut by Colliers Securities

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. XOS has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth about $10,985,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

