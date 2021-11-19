FY2021 EPS Estimates for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Raised by Analyst

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Italk in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Italk alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Italk has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.