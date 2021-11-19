FY2021 EPS Estimates for Icosavax Inc Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Icosavax in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.39). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ICVX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,011,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,249,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

