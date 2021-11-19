FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Cut by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.78 on Thursday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.04%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

