FY2021 EPS Estimates for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Increased by Oppenheimer

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 118.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

