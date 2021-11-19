FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.35). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $737.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.04. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,981. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

