FY2021 EPS Estimates for BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Lowered by Analyst

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiomX in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06).

PHGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BiomX stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,528,000. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.