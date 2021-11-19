FY2021 Earnings Forecast for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.18. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $174,000.

UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

