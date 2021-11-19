FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Issued By Oppenheimer

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

PLXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PLXP stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 4.40.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

