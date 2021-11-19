FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Issued By B. Riley

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Shares of GREE stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.