FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MIST opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.58.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.