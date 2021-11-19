F&V Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.