F&V Capital Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $374.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.71 and its 200 day moving average is $339.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

