Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 690.90 ($9.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 700.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 795.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The company has a market capitalization of £426.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

