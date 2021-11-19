FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27. 14,774 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

