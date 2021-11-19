FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGLD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.