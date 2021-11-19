Friendly Hills Bank (FHLB) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS: FHLB) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Friendly Hills Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 15.01% N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 20.78% 10.80% 0.87%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Friendly Hills Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 1070 3099 2586 79 2.24

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Friendly Hills Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Friendly Hills Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million $1.02 million 19.81 Friendly Hills Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 11.25

Friendly Hills Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank. Friendly Hills Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank’s peers have a beta of 22.22, meaning that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Friendly Hills Bank peers beat Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

