freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.48 ($27.62).

FNTN stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Monday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.51.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

