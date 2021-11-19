Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRLN. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of FRLN opened at $2.43 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

