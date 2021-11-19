Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,129. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
