Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,129. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.