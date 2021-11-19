Founders Capital Management Sells 2,075 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

