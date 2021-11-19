Founders Capital Management Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 4.6% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $23.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $694.84. 67,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

