Founders Capital Management Has $679,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 671.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.76. 61,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.