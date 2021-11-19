Founders Capital Management Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 607.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 33,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,640. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.

