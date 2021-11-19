Founders Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.58. The company had a trading volume of 359,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

