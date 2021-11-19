Founder SPAC’s Quiet Period Will End on November 24th (NASDAQ:FOUNU)

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 24th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUNU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

