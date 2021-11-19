Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 5.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mosaic worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

