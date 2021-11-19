Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 7,182 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 2.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SNY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.