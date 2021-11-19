Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

FTAI opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -67.35%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after buying an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,063,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

