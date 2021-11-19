Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

