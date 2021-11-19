Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Fortis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

