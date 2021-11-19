Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

FTNT stock opened at $343.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $115.17 and a 12 month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

