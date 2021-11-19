Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $343.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.92 and its 200-day moving average is $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

